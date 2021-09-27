Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 23,620 iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWG opened at $33.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.71. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $36.49.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.