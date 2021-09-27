Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Holdings Cut by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $5,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.0% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY opened at $216.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $115.77 and a one year high of $228.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.99.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In other news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,641. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.73.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

