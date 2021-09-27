Relative Value Partners Group LLC Lowers Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC trimmed its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 20.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Williams Companies by 35.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMB. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

WMB stock opened at $25.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.18. The stock has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.