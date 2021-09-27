Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Holdings Lowered by Relative Value Partners Group LLC

Relative Value Partners Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 386.0% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH opened at $61.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.48 and its 200-day moving average is $61.50. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $61.36 and a 12-month high of $62.11.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.017 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

