ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.060-$5.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.92 billion-$3.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.97 billion.ASGN also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE ASGN opened at $115.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.70 and its 200-day moving average is $102.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.20. ASGN has a twelve month low of $62.21 and a twelve month high of $116.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $974.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.25 million. ASGN had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ASGN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASGN from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Hanson reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.60.

In other news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 45,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $4,662,682.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mariel A. Joliet sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total transaction of $233,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,250 shares of company stock worth $5,807,527 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

