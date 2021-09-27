Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.650-$6.850 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.620-$1.740 EPS.
NYSE MAA opened at $189.28 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $110.53 and a 1 year high of $197.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.77, a PEG ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.96.
Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have commented on MAA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $173.00.
In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 162.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 265,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $72,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile
Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.
