Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $556,000 Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 316.5% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Graco in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $1,020,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $199,941.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $73.49 on Monday. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.40 and a 1 year high of $80.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $507.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

