Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $30.38 Million Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,740 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $30,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% in the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $269,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 23.4% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 43,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,743,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ORLY. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $586.84.

ORLY opened at $625.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $601.31 and its 200-day moving average is $559.38. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $424.03 and a 1-year high of $629.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The company has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total value of $1,450,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.00, for a total transaction of $3,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,628 shares of company stock worth $58,150,270. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.