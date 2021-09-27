Xponance Inc. Has $3.06 Million Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Global Payments by 10.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,423,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,772,000 after purchasing an additional 436,041 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 7.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,553,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $716,256,000 after purchasing an additional 241,039 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,406,000 after acquiring an additional 60,110 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 14.4% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,383,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,510,000 after acquiring an additional 173,721 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 5.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,261,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,353,000 after acquiring an additional 64,376 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments stock opened at $161.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.74, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.26. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.33 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

In other news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel bought 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,515.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPN. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.35.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

