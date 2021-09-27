Brokerages Set CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) PT at C$127.22

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$127.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CGI to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

GIB.A opened at C$116.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.71. CGI has a 52-week low of C$80.29 and a 52-week high of C$116.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$113.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$110.17. The company has a market cap of C$28.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.41.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

