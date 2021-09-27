Analysts Anticipate Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) to post ($0.28) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.29). Neoleukin Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($1.06). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Get Neoleukin Therapeutics alerts:

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Neoleukin Therapeutics stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.68. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.97.

In other Neoleukin Therapeutics news, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman acquired 100,000 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.11 per share, with a total value of $611,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,348,686 shares in the company, valued at $14,350,471.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 1,091.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 310,107 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 631,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 285,337 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 481.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 152,555 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,308,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,109,000 after acquiring an additional 112,875 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 1,024.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 80,190 shares during the period. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.