Russell Investments Australian Semi-Government Bond ETF (RSM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Russell Investments Australian Semi-Government Bond ETF (ASX:RSM) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0452 per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Russell Investments Australian Semi-Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russell Investments Australian Semi-Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.