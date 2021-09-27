Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 319.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 333,146 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $154,466,000 after acquiring an additional 253,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $504.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $488.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $473.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.42 and a twelve month high of $510.70. The stock has a market cap of $207.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,604 shares of company stock worth $8,823,434 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $590.00 price target (up from $580.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.