Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $7.95 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,893 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 36.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 52.2% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $62,000. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.85.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $43.94 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $51.86. The company has a market cap of $246.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 70.27%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

