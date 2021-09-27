Banque Pictet & Cie SA Grows Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $6,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 83,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after buying an additional 11,258 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 9,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas J. Lundquist sold 32,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $1,850,178.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 449,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,189,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,265 shares of company stock worth $123,014 and have sold 142,089 shares worth $7,910,739. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Stephens lifted their price target on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

FAST opened at $54.10 on Monday. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.68. The stock has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.