Relative Value Partners Group LLC Has $213,000 Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 40.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at $446,000. Bank of The West grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 33.6% in the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 94,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 23,661 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 16.5% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 41.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $20.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.72. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

