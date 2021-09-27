Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases New Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 195,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,707,000 after purchasing an additional 17,626 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $381.33 on Monday. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.20 and a 12-month high of $406.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.11. The company has a market capitalization of $92.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.76.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

