Ergoteles LLC Buys New Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVCR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in NovoCure by 0.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NovoCure by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,424,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $849,251,000 after buying an additional 628,280 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in NovoCure by 372.8% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NovoCure by 15.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,935,000 after buying an additional 11,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NVCR. TheStreet lowered shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NovoCure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.14.

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $127.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.02. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $103.00 and a 52 week high of $232.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,545.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 9.00.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NovoCure news, insider Ely Benaim sold 651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.96, for a total transaction of $103,482.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.54, for a total value of $183,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,556,080.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,457 shares of company stock worth $4,645,591 in the last 90 days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

