Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 2,035 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $6,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 44.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total transaction of $333,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,710,365.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $170.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.62 and a 52 week high of $184.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.22 and a 200-day moving average of $163.40.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.74%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EGP shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Monday, September 6th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

