Ebro Foods, S.A. (EBRPY) to Issue Dividend of $3.05 on October 18th

Ebro Foods, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 3.0511 per share on Monday, October 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Ebro Foods’s previous dividend of $3.01.

Shares of EBRPY stock opened at $19.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.03 and its 200 day moving average is $20.71. Ebro Foods has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $25.45.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Ebro Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Ebro Foods SA is engaged in the manufacturing, processing, marketing, research, import, and export of all kinds of food and dietary products. It operates through Rice Business and Other segments. The firm’s products include rice, pasta, cereals, and diet products. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

