San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:SJT)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by 81.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:SJT opened at $5.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.05 million, a P/E ratio of 43.18 and a beta of 0.76. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $6.14.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 352.49% and a net margin of 92.18%. The company had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.05% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.32% of the company’s stock.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

