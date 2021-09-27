National Fuel Gas (NFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.455 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

National Fuel Gas has raised its dividend payment by 7.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 25 years. National Fuel Gas has a payout ratio of 44.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect National Fuel Gas to earn $4.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.79 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.5%.

NFG opened at $51.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.64 and a 200 day moving average of $51.53. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $37.87 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $394.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.82 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

NFG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.63 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other National Fuel Gas news, CEO David P. Bauer acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.36 per share, with a total value of $154,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in National Fuel Gas stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,633 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of National Fuel Gas worth $17,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

