Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.40.

B has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of Barnes Group stock opened at $42.46 on Monday. Barnes Group has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $57.64. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.28.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $321.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

In related news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Barnes Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Barnes Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Barnes Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

