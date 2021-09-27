Craig Hallum Begins Coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ)

Equities research analysts at Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.75% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NYSE DMYQ opened at $9.95 on Monday. dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,958,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 578,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 174,492 shares in the last quarter. 45.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

dMY Technology Group, Inc IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

