Fundamental Research Lowers Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Price Target to $0.12

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Fundamental Research from $0.15 to $0.12 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Fundamental Research’s price target indicates a potential downside of 99.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.51.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $40.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.43. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.10.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.08 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 55.45% and a return on equity of 230.77%. The company’s revenue was up 147.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Jean-Pierre Bizzari sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $1,435,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $2,298,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,991,745.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,315 shares of company stock worth $9,750,746. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 767,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,862,000 after acquiring an additional 33,732 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 108,485.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 60,752 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 577.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 215,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,791,000 after buying an additional 183,797 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 117,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

