Apollon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB) by 119.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,021 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 54,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 490,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,429,000 after acquiring an additional 134,242 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 102.2% during the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 60,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 30,342 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter.

JCPB stock opened at $54.74 on Monday. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.57 and a 12-month high of $56.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.95 and its 200 day moving average is $54.53.

