Jennison Associates LLC Sells 17,653 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 537,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,653 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.24% of Freshpet worth $87,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 337.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Freshpet by 1,176.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.56, for a total transaction of $322,635.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,447 shares of company stock worth $3,306,087. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FRPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Cowen started coverage on Freshpet in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist cut their target price on Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.20.

Shares of FRPT opened at $149.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.54. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $186.98. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.05 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

