Jennison Associates LLC Increases Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,043,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $120,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in CMS Energy by 722.2% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 35.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 342.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 4,120 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $264,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $501,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $60.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.12 and its 200 day moving average is $62.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $67.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

