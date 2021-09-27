Jennison Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 78.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,662,670 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167,065 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.99% of Performance Food Group worth $129,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,624,423 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $612,073,000 after buying an additional 880,931 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,917,110 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $513,714,000 after acquiring an additional 502,399 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 20.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,394,256 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $164,588,000 after acquiring an additional 564,620 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,973,668 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $171,313,000 after acquiring an additional 14,953 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,719,885 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $156,693,000 after acquiring an additional 263,717 shares during the period.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $1,489,795.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,749,786.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFGC opened at $47.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.66 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.18. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. Research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFGC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.