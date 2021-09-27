Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,146,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417,092 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $151,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 44.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in Citigroup by 3,877.8% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on C. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $71.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $144.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.07. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

