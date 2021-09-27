Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Increases Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $9,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 46.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,873,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,199,000 after buying an additional 41,699 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 374.0% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 46.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $823,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total transaction of $2,417,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,179 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,198. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.06.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $327.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.78. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.30 and a 52 week high of $337.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 52.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 65.21%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

