Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 60,471 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,471 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $6,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 14.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 25,951 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 69,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.0% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 23.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 358,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 68,157 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $207,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,802.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,780,040 shares of company stock worth $1,256,237,234. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BKR opened at $24.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.63. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -807.33 and a beta of 1.76. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BKR shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.32.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

