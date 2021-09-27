The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.250-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of KR opened at $39.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.40. The Kroger has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $47.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

The Kroger announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays upped their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Kroger has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.44.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $778,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,428 shares of company stock worth $855,251. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

