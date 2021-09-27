Quilter Plc Sells 1,664 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Quilter Plc reduced its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.65.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $8,960,397.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,216,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,803,221.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $140,876.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 171,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,262,982.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 581,881 shares of company stock worth $25,722,709 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $44.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.62. The firm has a market cap of $63.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.46, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.