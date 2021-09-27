Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,829 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $11,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,188,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,853,000 after acquiring an additional 479,090 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,384,000 after buying an additional 461,213 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,656,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4,858.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 244,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,182,000 after buying an additional 239,753 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1,347.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 238,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,122,000 after buying an additional 221,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.29.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $287.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.00. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $193.40 and a 12-month high of $324.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

