HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock Position Reduced by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc cut its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 59.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 41,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after acquiring an additional 15,241 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $214,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $230,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.76.

In related news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.94, for a total value of $749,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,522,391.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA opened at $256.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.74 and a twelve month high of $263.92. The firm has a market cap of $82.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

