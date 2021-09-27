Edison International (EIX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 on October 31st

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.6625 per share by the utilities provider on Sunday, October 31st. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Edison International has raised its dividend payment by 15.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Edison International has a dividend payout ratio of 58.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Edison International to earn $4.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.7%.

EIX stock opened at $57.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Edison International has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $66.68. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.38 and its 200 day moving average is $57.95.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EIX shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.57.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

