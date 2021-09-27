Deere & Company (DE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.05 on November 8th

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, November 8th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90.

Deere & Company has increased its dividend payment by 26.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Deere & Company has a payout ratio of 17.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Deere & Company to earn $22.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

DE stock opened at $349.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $364.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.06. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $214.83 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deere & Company stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,091 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.79% of Deere & Company worth $874,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.05.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

