Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Raises Stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,144,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.42% of STORE Capital worth $39,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 21.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 61,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 16.9% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 3.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STOR opened at $33.72 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.99. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 1.21.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 4.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

In other STORE Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

