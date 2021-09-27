Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $532,000 Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,288 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Court Place Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 61,993 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.1% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,312 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter worth $25,668,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 11.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewart Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 12.6% during the second quarter. Stewart Asset Management LLC now owns 45,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

ROST stock opened at $115.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

