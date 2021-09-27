Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,912 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $23,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth $230,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Omnicom Group by 61.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 377.7% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 12,841 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OMC opened at $74.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $86.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OMC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

