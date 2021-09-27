Shell Asset Management Co. Has $4.70 Million Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,022 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Trex were worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Trex by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,289,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,778,000 after purchasing an additional 849,073 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trex by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

TREX stock opened at $107.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.49 and a beta of 1.51. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.26 and a 52-week high of $114.61.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TREX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.27.

In related news, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $1,809,285.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $758,430.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,827 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trex Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

