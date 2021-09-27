Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

OTCMKTS:VTWRF opened at $34.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.68. Vantage Towers has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and Other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells.

