Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Receives $9.65 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.65.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMSI. Dawson James began coverage on Smith Micro Software in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.10 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $96,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $179,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 537,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $2,497,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,942,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,332,397.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMSI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 254.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 57,054 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Smith Micro Software during the first quarter worth about $84,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Smith Micro Software during the first quarter worth about $401,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,266,000 after buying an additional 75,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Smith Micro Software during the first quarter worth about $494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.32. Smith Micro Software has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.95 million, a P/E ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 0.73.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $15.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

