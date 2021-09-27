Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO)

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NBO opened at $13.24 on Monday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $13.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

