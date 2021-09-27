Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (BHE) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the technology company on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Benchmark Electronics has a payout ratio of 53.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

BHE opened at $27.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.62 million, a P/E ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Benchmark Electronics has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $32.56.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $544.66 million during the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 4.26%.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.37 per share, with a total value of $47,466.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Benck acquired 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 222,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,888,724. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,584 shares of company stock valued at $197,790 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,609 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.68% of Benchmark Electronics worth $6,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

