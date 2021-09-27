AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has decreased its dividend by 98.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 28.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE:MITT opened at $10.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.85. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 23.91 and a quick ratio of 23.91. The firm has a market cap of $176.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.60.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.47. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 265.40% and a return on equity of 21.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) by 197.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 479,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,125 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.96% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

