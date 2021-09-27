Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 6,300 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,548 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $11,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total transaction of $600,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,582,835.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,184 shares of company stock worth $20,813,424 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $506.13.

PANW opened at $490.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $425.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $379.64. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.34 and a 52-week high of $495.92.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

