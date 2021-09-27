Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $56.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.57. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $57.36.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

