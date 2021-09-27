Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 229.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,966,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,249 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,017,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,764,000 after purchasing an additional 498,838 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 610.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,574,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,762 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,136,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 109.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,222,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,907,000 after purchasing an additional 639,741 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $100.88 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.95 and a 12 month high of $110.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.56 and its 200-day moving average is $102.79.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

